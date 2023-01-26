Ram Charan And Upasana Make Their Presence At Sharwanand And Rakshita Reddy's Engagement

It's a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Sharwanand, as he is engaged to Rakshita Reddy today. He shared the beautiful engagement pics on his social media page and is all set to start off a new journey in his life. Even Sharwanand's best friend Ram Charan his wife Upasana also made their presence along with their friends and blessed the couple.

Meet my special one, Rakshita ❤️ Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings 😍 pic.twitter.com/P4uRNzQOLO — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) January 26, 2023

Along with sharing the beautiful pic with his fiancé Rakshita Reddy, Sharwa also wrote, "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings".

These are the beautiful and official engagement pics of Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy. Sharwa is all happy sporting in a designer and classy kurta while Rakshita looked beautiful draping a dual-shaded pattu saree.

Ram Charan and Upasana looked classy in this pic wearing pink outfits. They blessed the couple are happy for Sharwanand…

According to the sources, Rakshita Reddy is a techie and today being the auspicious Vasanta Panchami, the couple exchanged the rings. The wedding date will be announced soon!