Anil Sunkara made an announcement that his AK Entertainments is venturing into digital space. Anil Sunkara is going to produce a web series basing on the popular novel series Shadow, originally penned by Madhu Babu.

Now, the casting process has started. As per the latest reports, Allari Naresh and Rana Daggubati were approached to play the key roles in the web series. The production house is busy with the pre-production work and is also locking the other key actors for the same.

Most likely, the two actors might give their green signal for the same. The pre-production work is currently in progress and is expected to be finished in a couple of months. The shoot of the series might begin by the year end. More details on the series will come out soon.