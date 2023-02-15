Rana Naidu Trailer: Venkatesh And Rana Daggubati Promise To Entertain With Their Intense Action Drama

Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh and Rana who belong to the Daggubati family are making their digital debut with Netflix's most-awaited Rana Naidu movie. Being a complete action thriller, it showcases Rana in a complete different role. Off late, the makers unveiled the streaming date and also launched the trailer on social media… The teaser already raised expectations and now the trailer took it a notch higher as Venkatesh was never seen in a such intense action role. On the other hand, they are also essaying the roles of father and son in this movie.

Both these lead actors shared the trailer of Rana Naidu on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Rana also wrote, "He operates in the shadows, but now, a shadow from his past is about to return and shake his world to its core! Watch this action-packed saga unfold in #RanaNaidu on March 10!"

Going with the trailer, it first showcases the happy life of Rana as he earns money involving in many big scandals and also leads a beautiful life with his children and wife Surveen. But the twist in the tale is revealed when his father Naga Naidu gets released from jail. But the reason behind the rivalry between the father and son is kept under wraps. They lock horns and in the end, Rana also tries to shoot his father. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind their fight! Venkatesh looked old and also owned an awesome appeal of a gangster for the first time in his career.

Going with the plot, it is the real-life uncle and nephew duo pair up in reel-life to showcase the lives of Mumbai's go-to fixers that take care of the dirty problems celebrities have.

Casting Details of this movie:

• Rana Daggubati

• Venkatesh Daggubati

• Suchitra Pillai

• Gaurav Chopra

• Surveen Chawla

• Sushant Singh

• Abhishek Banerjee

• Ashish Vidyarthi

• Rajni Basumatary

• Tenzin Dalha

Being the debut show of Venkatesh on the digital space, Rana Naidu is the official adaption of Ray Donovan. This movie is directed by Karan Anshuman and is produced by Sunder Aaron and Sumit Shukla under the company Locomotive Global Inc. in association with the Netflix OTT platform!

Rana Naidu will stream on Netlfix from 10th March, 2023!