Ravi Teja, Sreeleela shine in ‘Hudiyo Hudiyo’ from ‘Mass Jathara’
After two explosive chartbusters, Tu Mera Lover and Ole Ole, that set every dance floor ablaze, the makers of Mass Jathara are back with a refreshing twist — a soothing new melody titled Hudiyo Hudiyo. The song strikes the perfect balance between mass energy and emotional melody, offering a refreshing change of pace in the album’s lineup.
Bringing back his signature mass-meets-class charm, Ravi Teja delivers his trademark charisma with effortless ease, while Sreeleela adds radiance with her lively screen presence. Together, they create an enchanting chemistry that elevates the romantic feel of the track.
Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the song carries his signature melodic brilliance infused with catchy beats. Adding a special touch, trending music sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab lends his soulful vocals, making Hudiyo Hudiyo a heartfelt experience. The lyrics by Dev are simple yet captivating, capturing the song’s breezy, feel-good essence.
Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, known for scripting several Telugu blockbusters, Mass Jathara is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film.
With Hudiyo Hudiyo winning hearts, the film’s buzz has reached new heights. Promising to be a full-on festive entertainer, Mass Jathara is all set to hit theatres on October 31st.