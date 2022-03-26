RRR Breaks All Time Records With Its Massive Collections In Abroad

RRR… Now the while Indian film industry is speaking about this movie! Be it Bollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood or Sandalwood, the Tollywood makers who collaborated with ace director SS Rajamouli delivered a magnum opus having Junior NTR, Ram Charan Tej and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The first day collections of this movie broke all the records and minted Rs. 19.25 cr net on its opening day in Hindi i.e Bollywood section! The film bagged good openings in Mumbai, Nagpur and Thane areas. Even in Odisha the numbers are huge and startling!

Even Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh also dropped the collection reports of the US, Australia and New Zealand on his Instagram page…

He wrote, "'RRR' OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…

#Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr]

#NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs]

#USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. #comScore".

Earlier in North America Baahubali: The Conclusion's had the record of huge opening (4.5 Million USD) on day one and now, RRR surpassed it by collecting 4.6 Million USD (Till 3 PM EST) on day one.

So with this the movie crossed its 30% recovery on its first day itself and being the weekend these two days will also bag high collection at the ticket windows.

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.