Samantha Akkineni all set to host talk show

Ace actress, Samantha is all set to 'host' her first-ever talk show 'Sam Jam Samantha'. We already witnessed her ultimate hosting skills on the Bigg Boss (Telugu) weekend episode. In the absence of her father-in-law Nagarjuna, Sam had set the stage on fire with her perfect comedy timing and punch dialogues. She played with the housemates and entertained them for almost 3 hours.

According to the sources, that episode has bagged the highest TRP ratings and stood as one of the best weekend episodes in the history of Bigg Boss.

Well, now our 'Oh Baby' actress is all set to entertain the small screen audience once again and this time for a full-fledged talk show. The 'Sam Jam Samantha' will be aired on AHA TV. The poster of this show which is going to be premeired on November 13. was unveiled by ace director Nandini Reddy.

She looked chic on the poster and will premiere on November 13. The poster was also worth watching with the famous punch dialogue "Natho entertainment mamulga undaduga."

We have already witnessed many popular talk shows on the small screen. Be it Pradeep Machiraju's 'Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta' or Ali's 'Ali Tho Saradaga', each talk show came up with a different concept and made the audience stick to the screens. Now, Samantha is also ready to engage the audience with her talk show. She will interview popular South Indian celebrities like Vijay Devarakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and a few other popular actors.