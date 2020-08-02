Samantha's big decision gets implemented soon!

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. The actress has been working hard to make an impressive mark at the box-office with a series of interesting films.

After Oh Baby, she faced a flop Jaanu but she is still hopeful of making a comeback to the success soon. Interestingly, Samantha is trying to produce films now. Although the talk of the same is doing rounds for a long time now, she took the final decision recently.

Samantha is now busy setting up things and an office. The star heroine is all set to announce her first film as a producer in the new year. Since she decided not to shoot this year, she is in talks with her friends about announcing films for production.