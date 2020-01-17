Sarileru Neekevvaru area-wise box office collection report

Released amidst sky-high expectations during this Sankranthi, superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has set the box office on fire. The film has attained breakeven status earning Rs 77.94 Cr for 6 days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The hilarious action entertainer has created non-Baahubali 2 records for 6 days collection in all the regions in Telugu states. The film has the become the year 2020's first biggest Tollywood grosser. Trade pundits predict, the film will also become the highest earner for Mahesh Babu who completes hat-trick hits. His previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi stood as blockbusters.

Anil Ravipudi, on the other hand, continues his success streak. This is a fifth consecutive hit for the director who proved that he can make commercial entertainers with star heroes as well.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu himself. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Given below is the area wise shares list:

‪Nizam - 25.65 Cr‬

‪Ceeded - 11.35 Cr‬

‪UA - 11.8 Cr ‬

‪Guntur - 7.72 Cr‬

‪East - 7.23 Cr ‬

‪West - 5.06 Cr ‬

‪Krishna - 6.27 Cr ‬

‪Nellore - 2.86 Cr ‬

‪Total share - 77.94 Cr