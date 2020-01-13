'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Thank You Meet Highlights

Superstar Mahesh's latest out and out commercial outing 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' presented by Dil Raju under his Sri Venkateswara Creations, Produced bt Ramabrahmam Sunkara under GMB Entertainment and AK Entertainments banners Directed by Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi is released on January 11th worldwide. The film received 'Blockbuster Kaa Baap' talk on its first day and collected a terrific 46.77 crores share worldwide. On this occasion, the team has held a thank you meet on Sunday.

Superstar Mahesh said, " I sincerely thank Telugu Cinema Audience, My Father's Fans and My Fans. You all have brought us this year's Sankranthi a bit earlier on January 11th itself. It's really Mind Block numbers you all have given for our film. Hats-off to Telugu cinema. Thanks to each and every technician. I watch every film on its release day with my kids. That's my sentiment. The role essayed by Vijkayashanthi garu can only be done by her. I am happy that she is a part of this film. I did some very good films after 'Dookudu'. We have to surrender to its script for content-oriented films like 'Srimanthudu', 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Maharshi'.

Audience and Fans felt that my performance in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' reminds them of 'Dookudu'. I was excited when Anil garu narrated this story during the making of 'F2'. I had a commitment then and so I told him that we will do it as my next film. But, after watching 'F2' I thought that this will be the right film for me at the moment. I told Anil garu that we will do it and I am glad that I made this decision. I am very happy. I am feeling a very different kind of excitement since yesterday with all the comments, the feedback I am getting from Fans of my Father and from My Fans. I will give the entire credit to Anil Ravipudi only.

He expected this reception at the beginning of this project itself. Devi is one of my favourite Music Directors. The background score is very important for a film. I feel free when Devi is working on it. The track he has given for Alluri Seetharamaraju in this film has given goosebumps for me. In my 20 years of career, I have never seen such a response 'Mind Block' song is getting for my films. Anil Sunkara garu is like my family. He likes my father a lot. Mine and Dil Raju gari combination is hat-trick combination and we will score a double hat-trick. I want to give a hug to Anil Ravipudi on behalf of my father's fans, my fans, and the audience for the success of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'."

Viswa Nata Bharathi Vijayasanthi said, " I am very happy that I gave my re-entry into films after 13 years with 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. I was adamant to do films again when Anil Ravipudi garu met me. After giving a thought about the role he narrated to me and I decided to do it. I am very happy to work with Mahesh garu. I worked with him in 'Koduku Diddina Kapuram' when he was a kid. Now after he became a Superstar, I acted with him again in this film. Many called me and appreciated my performance in this film.

I did very powerful roles in 'Osey Ramulamma', 'Pratighatana', 'Karthavyam' films. The role in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' also has so much weight. This character needs to be balanced from start to end. Ladies, especially are calling me and congratulating me. Thanks to Anil garu for giving me such a strong role. The audience is getting connected to the scenes between me and Mahesh. The film has become a very big hit. Thanks to the artists and technicians of this film."