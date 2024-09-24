‘Sathyam Sundaram’ trailer unveiled; set for Sept 28 release

The much-anticipated family entertainer Sathyam Sundaram, starring Karthi and Aravind Swamy, is gearing up for its grand release on September 28, 2024. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, best known for the critically acclaimed film 96, this emotional drama is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the 2D Entertainment banner.

With the release date fast approaching, the makers have ramped up promotions, recently unveiling a heartfelt teaser and now, an engaging theatrical trailer. The trailer begins with Aravind Swamy’s character returning to his ancestral home, filled with nostalgia but haunted by his past. He develops a close bond with his cousin, played by Karthi, who portrays a candid and innocent small-town man. Their contrasting personalities—Swamy’s calm introspection and Karthi’s loud, open-hearted nature—promise a humorous yet emotional journey. A key turning point is teased when Karthi’s character asks a question that significantly alters their lives.

The trailer's impact is elevated by Govind Vasantha’s soulful background score, complemented by Mahendiran Jayaraju’s stunning cinematography. Prem Kumar’s expertise in crafting emotional narratives shines through, with the film’s editing handled by R. Govindraj.

The cast also includes Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, and Devadarshini in pivotal roles, further adding to the film’s emotional depth.

Asian Suresh Entertainment will distribute the film in the Telugu states, where the movie is also set to make its mark. Fans can expect a heartwarming, feel-good cinematic experience when Sathyam Sundaram hits theaters this September.















