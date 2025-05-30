‘Shashtipoorthi’ review: A heartfelt family drama rooted in values and emotions

Veteran actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad leads the charge in Shashtipoorthi, a touching family drama that delves into the emotional complexities of familial bonds and traditional values. Directed by Pawan Prabha and produced by Rupesh under MAA AAIE Productions, the film also stars Archana, Rupesh, and Akanksha Singh in pivotal roles. Released on May 30, let’s see how the film fares at box-office.

Story:

Shashtipoorthi unfolds around a deeply emotional and value-rich narrative that seems tailor-made for Rajendra Prasad. The story, set against the backdrop of a modern Indian family, explores interpersonal relationships, love, and generational values. The plot weaves through poignant moments of connection, self-discovery, and emotional reconciliation. A romantic subplot also adds depth, offering a sensitive and realistic portrayal of love — something rarely seen in recent cinema.

Performances:

Rajendra Prasad is outstanding, embodying his role with grace and authenticity. Archana delivers yet another powerful performance that anchors the emotional arc of the film. Rupesh and Akanksha Singh complement the leads well, offering earnest and compelling portrayals. The chemistry and nuanced acting by the entire cast contribute significantly to the film's emotional impact.

Technicalities:

Director Pawan Prabha makes the film stands out as a message-driven story crafted with simplicity and sincerity. His writing and direction are sensitive and grounded, drawing from relevant societal themes. Music legend Ilaiyaraaja’s score elevates the film’s emotional resonance. His compositions, including a soulful track sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, are memorable and fitting. The songs, especially those rooted in classical aesthetics, complement the story beautifully. Thota Tharani’s art direction deserves a special mention — his visuals add texture and depth, making the world of Shashtipoorthi feel authentic and vibrant. The production design and visual tone are subtle yet effective.

Analysis:

Shashtipoorthi is a rare gem — a clean, message-oriented family film that avoids unnecessary commercial gimmicks. It celebrates the essence of relationships and traditions without veering into melodrama. The cast and crew should be appreciated for their sincere storytelling and performances.

In an era of spectacle-driven cinema, Shashtipoorthi serves as a reminder that genuine emotions, strong performances, and meaningful storytelling can still strike a chord. A must-watch for those who cherish rooted, heartfelt cinema.

Rating: 3/5