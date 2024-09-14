Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ wraps first schedule; gears up for second schedule

Director Neeraja Kona's Telusu Kada, starring Telugu boy Siddu Jonnalagadda, has completed its first major schedule in Hyderabad and is now gearing up to begin the second long schedule of their project. The movie is produced under People Media Factory by TG Vishwa Prasad. This will see fans introducing a fashionable new avatar of the boy on screen.

The shoot is moving at a hectic pace with 50 percent of it already completed. The team seems pretty happy with the output so far. During this month-long first schedule, all those prominent scenes featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, and Viva Harsha have been shot. Other than that, the first song of the film shot with Siddu and Raashi Khanna along with the working stills do reflect all the joy and vibrancy that is going on the set.

Telusu Kada is being made on a big budget and on a grand scale with the best production values. As far as the technical crew is concerned, it is a very talented lot headed by cinematographer Gnana Shekar Baba and National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is taking care of the production design, while Sheetal Sharma heads the costumes.

Telusu Kada is emerging as the most-awaited film with style, substance, and all its arresting starcast, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the transformation of Siddu and the film.