‘#Single’ scores big: Team celebrates blockbuster success

Geetha Arts’ summer comedy entertainer #Single, starring Sri Vishnu, has turned into a sensational box office success. Directed by Karthik Raju and featuring Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, the film released on May 9 and has since been running successfully, garnering laughter and praise. Produced by Kalya Films in association with Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riaz Chaudhary, the film was presented by Allu Aravind under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner.

Celebrating the blockbuster success, a grand success meet was held, where the film's team shared their joy. Mega producer Allu Aravind revealed he was so impressed by the film that he immediately signed Sri Vishnu for two more projects with Geetha Arts. “I liked Vishnu both as an actor and person. Audiences have proved once again that good cinema will always pull crowds to theaters,” he said, also lauding Karthik Raju’s direction and the cast’s performances.

Sri Vishnu, elated with the response, thanked the entire team and audience. “Fifteen people rejected this story before Karthik Raju brought it to me. I believed it had potential, and today’s success proves it. Thanks to Vennela Kishore, who was my partner in crime in making people laugh,” he quipped.

Comedian Vennela Kishore expressed his gratitude towards the team and especially Sri Vishnu for treating him like the film’s second hero. “His support elevated my character. I truly enjoyed this journey,” he said.

Producers Vidya, Riaz, Bhanu, and Bunny Vasu all credited Allu Aravind for his trust and vision. Vasu added that audience laughter overwhelming the dialogues was the biggest sign of success.

The event saw filmmakers like Anil Ravipudi, Tirumala Kishore, Vivek Athreya, Hasith Goli, and Ram Abbaraju extend their congratulations. Music director Vishal Chandrasekhar also thanked the team for giving him a memorable project.

With energetic performances, vibrant music, and uproarious comedy, #Single is proving to be the surprise hit of the summer.