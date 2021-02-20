X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Soorarai Pottru record in Amazon Prime history

Soorarai Pottru Movie poster
x

Soorarai Pottru Movie poster 

Highlights

South star Surya recently scored a blockbuster with 'Soorarai Pottru' movie. Sudha Kongara helmed his project

South star Surya recently scored a blockbuster with 'Soorarai Pottru' movie. Sudha Kongara helmed his project

The story was inspired by true events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G R Gopinath. With Aparna Balamurali as the female lead, the movie didn't get the theatrical release because of the covid-19 pandemic but the makers have released the movie digitally on Amazon Prime video on November 12th on the occasion of Diwali.

The movie has release received a thumping from the audience and the fans of Surya appreciated his outstanding performance and Sudha Kongara's engaging screenplay. The movie which got selected as one among the received huge accolades bagged another record. 'Soorarai Potttu' became the most-watched regional language film in the history of Amazon Prime in India

Surya and Guneet Monga under 2d entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment Banners bankrolled this project. GV Prakash Kumar composed tunes for this film.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X