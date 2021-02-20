Soorarai Pottru record in Amazon Prime history

South star Surya recently scored a blockbuster with 'Soorarai Pottru' movie. Sudha Kongara helmed his project

The story was inspired by true events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G R Gopinath. With Aparna Balamurali as the female lead, the movie didn't get the theatrical release because of the covid-19 pandemic but the makers have released the movie digitally on Amazon Prime video on November 12th on the occasion of Diwali.

The movie has release received a thumping from the audience and the fans of Surya appreciated his outstanding performance and Sudha Kongara's engaging screenplay. The movie which got selected as one among the received huge accolades bagged another record. 'Soorarai Potttu' became the most-watched regional language film in the history of Amazon Prime in India

Surya and Guneet Monga under 2d entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment Banners bankrolled this project. GV Prakash Kumar composed tunes for this film.