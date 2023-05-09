Teja's Ahimsa Receives a New Release Date

Live
Renowned director Teja, known for introducing numerous talented actors and actresses to the Telugu film industry (TFI), is now set to launch Abhiram Daggubati, the brother of Rana Daggubati, as the lead actor in his upcoming film titled "Ahimsa." Alongside Abhiram, Geetika has been cast as the female lead in this highly anticipated project.
Originally slated for release on April 7, 2023, the film encountered some unforeseen issues, resulting in a postponement. However, the makers recently made an exciting announcement, revealing that "Ahimsa" is now scheduled to hit the screens on June 2, 2023. To commemorate this occasion, a new poster has been unveiled online, featuring birthday wishes to Abhiram and the confirmed release date.
Rajat Bedi, Sadha, Ravi Kale, Kamal Kamaraju, Manoj Tiger, Kalpalatha, Devi Prasad, and other esteemed actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie. P Kumar of Anandi Art Creations has provided the backing for this project, which boasts the musical compositions of RP Patnaik.