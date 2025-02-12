Live
‘Thala’ gears up for release amidst high expectations
The pre-release event of Thala was a grand celebration, setting the stage for its much-anticipated release on February 14th.
The pre-release event of Thala was a grand celebration, setting the stage for its much-anticipated release on February 14th. Directed by Amma Rajasekhar and produced by Srinivas Goud under the Deepa Arts banner, the film introduces Amma Rajasekhar’s son, Amma Ragin Raj, as the lead actor.
Featuring Ankita Naskar as the female lead alongside a strong ensemble cast, including Rohit, Esther Noronha, Mukku Avinash, Satyam Rajesh, Ajay, Viji Chandrasekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Indraja, Thala promises a compelling mix of action, emotion, and sentiment.
Director VN Aditya lauded Amma Rajasekhar’s dedication to launching his son, commending Ragin Raj’s impressive on-screen presence. Actor Prabhakar wished the film success, highlighting the family's passion for cinema. Rohit assured that the film is packed with emotions, while actress Viji Chandrasekhar dubbed Ragin Raj as ‘RRR,’ expressing confidence in his talent.
Senior producer Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana drew comparisons between Ragin Raj and Ravi Teja, predicting that the film would introduce a promising new talent to Tollywood. Producer-distributor Srinivas Goud assured audiences that Thala would showcase the vintage brilliance of Amma Rajasekhar and lauded Ragin Raj’s powerful performance.
Ragin Raj, in an emotional speech, revealed the film’s two-year journey, emphasizing the physical challenges he endured for the action sequences. Amma Rajasekhar, who collapsed at the event due to weakness, later, overwhelmed with gratitude, sought audience support for his son’s debut, promising that Thala would be a complete entertainer.