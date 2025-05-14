‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ post-production on full swing

Live
Content-driven films with mythological themes are finding strong resonance among audiences, and the upcoming film Tribanadhari Barbarik is the latest to ride this wave of interest. Headlined by veteran actor Sathyaraj—famed for his role as Kattappa in Baahubali—the film promises a compelling mix of myth, drama, and emotion.
Directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner, Tribanadhari Barbarik is presented by noted filmmaker Maruthi. The film’s music, composed by Aditya Music, has already struck a chord with listeners, especially the emotional track Anaga Anaga Kathala, which showcases Sathyaraj’s stirring performance.
Currently in its final post-production stage, the film has already impressed the team during internal screenings, building optimism for its theatrical release. Teasers, glimpses, and songs released so far have generated a positive buzz, creating strong anticipation among viewers.
Sathyaraj has been actively promoting the film, with his genuine enthusiasm and belief in the project resonating with fans. His visible emotional connection to the role has amplified interest.
Tribanadhari Barbarik features a robust ensemble cast including Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Saanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran. Notably, Udaya Bhanu’s character is said to possess negative shades, adding intrigue to the story.
With mythological storytelling meeting emotional depth, the film is shaping up to be a unique cinematic experience. The makers are expected to announce the official release date soon.