Update on Chiranjeevi's 'Lucifer' remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi who has been awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Achara' has a bunch of interesting projects in his pipeline.

After wrapping up 'Acharya', Chiranjeevi will kickstart the shooting of his upcoming movie which will be the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie, 'Lucifer'. Director of the movie Mohan Raja has finally locked the final script after getting the node from Megastar Chiranjeevi. On the other hand, the shooting will go on roll only after the pandemic. The next shooting schedule of the movie will take place in July.



Mega Power Star Ramcharan is a bankrolling this project along with the Matinee Entertainments banner. After wrapping up Lucifer movie, Chiru will start the remake of 'Vedhalam'.

