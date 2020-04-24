'V' - only for theatrical release, confirms Dil Raju

Tollywood: V is one of the upcoming films in the Telugu film industry. Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing the leads. Mohan Krishna Indraganti is the director of the movie. The film is produced by Dil Raju. Since the lockdown got extended, there are rumors that the film will have a release on the OTT platform. Already, the makers have given clarity on the same.

Recently, Dil Raju too confirmed the same with the people in his circle. Dil Raju revealed that they made the movie for having proper theatrical experience and added that they will release the movie only in the theatres. Since the rumours are coming up that the film got sold to Amazon Prime Video, Dil Raju has come up with this.

Mohan Krishna Indraganti's third film is V with Nani. Nani's 25th film is also the same.