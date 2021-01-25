Vamsi Paidipally busy with web series

Ace director Vamsi Paidipally has recently wielded the megaphone for Superstar Mahesh Babu's silver jubilee film, 'Maharshi' which became a blockbuster at the box office.

After the grand success of 'Maharshi', both Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally planned to join hands again for yet another film. Even before signing Parasuram's 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' movie, Mahesh Babu discussed a couple of scripts with Vamsi Paidipally but the director has failed to impress Superstar with his ideas. So, Mahesh Babu asked Vamsi Paidipally to work on a good script and meanwhile, he will wrap up the shooting of SVP. Now, Vamsi Paidipally has kept Mahesh Babu's project aside and became busy with a web series for Allu Arvind's 'Aha' OTT platform.

As per the latest reports, Vamsi Paidipally is focusing more on the web series which will go on roll at Sarathi Studios very soon. After completing this project, Vamsi Paidipally might work on Mahesh Babu's project.