Varun Tej- Karuna Kumar film titled ‘Matka’

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set to entertain audiences with “Gandeevadhari Arjuna,” an action thriller directed by Praveen Sattaru. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide on August 25, 2023. Here’s another update on the actor’s upcoming project.















As previously announced, the launch of the actor’s movie with Karuna Kumar, the director of “Palasa 1978,” was launched grandly in the presence of the team, as well as Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Niharika, and director Maruthi, among others from the film industry.

















The makers have officially titled the movie “Matka,” a pan-Indian movie. The title poster has also been released, and GV Prakash Kumar will be composing the music for the film. Filming is set to begin very soon.

















The female lead in the movie is Meenakshii Chaudhary, with Nora Fatehi playing a key role. The film, produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, is set in the 1960s in Visakhapatnam.







