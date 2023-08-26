Varun Tej's Action Thriller 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna' OTT Platform Fixed

Varun Tej, previously recognized for his comedic role in "F3," undergoes a remarkable metamorphosis for his character in the gripping action thriller "Gandeevadhari Arjuna," which made its debut today. Under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, the movie features Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead, alongside prominent actors including Nasser, Vimala Raman, Narain, and Manish Chaudhari.

Brought to life by Bvsn Prasad's production, the film has garnered a blend of reactions from both audiences and critics. Interestingly, Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights, while Goldmines has secured the film's Hindi distribution rights.

The narrative revolves around Indian politician Aditya Raj Bahadur (Nasser), whose life faces imminent danger as he prepares for a UN summit addressing climate change. A sudden assault leaves his security officer Vijay injured, compelling him to seek assistance from junior officer Arjun Varma (Varun Tej), who shares a history with Aira (Sakshi Vaidya), the politician's personal aide.