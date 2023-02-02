Varun Tej's Perspective on Marriage

Varun Tej, a popular actor in Tollywood, is known for being one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. In recent years, rumors have circulated about the actor's intention to have a love marriage, but he has not commented on this.

Recently, reports surfaced that Varun Tej was planning to marry actress Lavanya Tripathi, but both parties remained silent on the matter. Lavanya later spoke with an English daily, clarifying that she and Varun were just good friends, and their relationship was just professional due to having acted in two films together.



However, the latest reports suggest that Varun Tej is soon to reveal the identity of his secret girlfriend and announce a wedding date. On the professional front, Varun Tej is currently shooting for the film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, directed by Praveen Sattaru. He also has another project in the works, tentatively titled #VT13.

