Tollywood: Multi starrer movies will be popular in almost every film industry. When 2 star-heroes come together for a film, the fans would absolutely love to their favourite heroes sharing the screen space.

But how would it be if heroes like Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijay Devarakonda come together for a multi starrer? Yes, this crazy combination is much likely going to happen very soon. We already know that Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to remake Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer' in Telugu under the direction of Sujeeth. There will be another important role in this film and everyone thought that Ram Charan would play the role. But, as per the latest reports, the makers are considering Vijay Deverekonda for this film. Despite entering into the industry without any film background, young hero Vijay Devarakonda became a sensational hero with his super hit films. Chiru and Ram Charan are going to appear on the same screen in 'Acharya' movie. So, Megastar might have thought to rope in another hero for 'Lucifer' remake instead of Ramcharan.

Now, we have to wait and see if the young hero is going to accept to join hands with Megastar or not.