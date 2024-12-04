‘Vikatakavi’ team thanks audience for giving a blockbuster

The detective web series Vikatakavi, streaming on Zee5 since November 28, has captivated audiences with its unique premise and exceptional storytelling. Produced by Ram Talluri under the SRT Entertainments banner and directed by Pradeep Maddali, the series, set against the Telangana backdrop, achieved a remarkable milestone of 100 million streaming minutes within hours of its release.

Celebrating this feat, the Vikatakavi team held a press meet, expressing gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming response. The event also revealed exciting news: a sequel to the series is already in development.

Director Pradeep Maddali stated, “This milestone fills us with immense pride. Thanks to Zee5, writer Teja, and my dedicated team for making this possible without compromising on quality.”

Producer Rajani Talluri praised the cast and crew, highlighting Naresh Agastya’s grounded performance and Raghu Kunche’s impactful role as key contributors to the series' success. Writer Teja Desharaj, credited as the first to create a Telangana-based detective series, shared his pride in the show’s achievements and hinted at a promising sequel.

Lead actor Naresh Agastya expressed his joy at being part of this milestone, while music director Ajay Arasada and cinematographer Shoaib also received accolades for their contributions.

With its gripping narrative, stellar performances, and record-breaking achievements, Vikatakavi has set a new benchmark for Telugu web series and promises more excitement in its forthcoming sequel.