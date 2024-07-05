Live
‘Vishwambhara’ dubbing works in progress
The much-anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer "Vishwambhara," featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 10, 2025, just in time for Sankranthi. The production is progressing smoothly, with the team adhering to a strict schedule. Recently, the filmmakers commenced dubbing work, marking a significant step forward in the movie’s completion.
"Vishwambhara" is a visual spectacle, boasting high-end VFX that require extensive post-production efforts. To ensure the film's timely release, both production and post-production activities are being conducted simultaneously.
Chiranjeevi will portray a devout follower of Lord Hanuman, and the film promises breathtaking action sequences. Director Vassishta is meticulously overseeing every aspect of the project to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.
Produced by the renowned UV Creations, "Vishwambhara" features a stellar cast, including Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath as the female leads. Kunal Kapoor plays a powerful and pivotal role, adding to the film's allure. The movie benefits from the expertise of celebrated technicians, ensuring top-notch quality in every craft.
The music is composed by the Oscar-winning MM Keeravani, while acclaimed cinematographer Chota K Naidu handles the visuals. Producers Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are backing this ambitious fantasy action-adventure, confident that it will captivate audiences.