VV Vinayak launches ‘Sakthimathi’ motion poster; August release confirmed
Under the banner of Honey Bunny Creations, the motion poster of the upcoming film Sakthimathi was unveiled by celebrated filmmaker V.V. Vinayak, adding prestige to the film's launch event.
Producer Venkatesh Goud shared his excitement at the launch, stating, “Our director Ramakrishna narrated a powerful story set in 1947. It instantly resonated with me, and I felt it was important for today’s generation to witness this narrative. We’re bringing it to the big screen this August.”
Director D. Ramakrishna expressed his heartfelt gratitude, especially for the presence of his mentor V.V. Vinayak. “It’s a moment of pride to have our motion poster launched by Vinayak garu. Our producer made this film with no compromises,” he said. Highlighting the technical efforts behind the movie, Ramakrishna noted that the film boasts around 30 minutes of VFX, adding a grand visual scale. “Bheems has delivered an excellent soundtrack, and Bhanus Master has provided brilliant choreography. We’re now in the dubbing phase, and post-production is nearing completion. We are confident audiences will support us wholeheartedly,” he added.
Featuring Hebbah Patel, Suman, Shravan, and Sridhar in key roles, Sakthimathi aims to blend historical drama with emotional storytelling and visual spectacle. With a patriotic timeline and modern execution, this August release is shaping up to be a compelling cinematic experience.