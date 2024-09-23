Trailer of Karthi and Aravind Swamy's Sathyam Sundaram Promises an Emotional Ride

The official trailer for Sathyam Sundaram, a family-centric film featuring Karthi and Aravind Swamy, has been released, offering a glimpse into the emotional dynamics of the story. Directed by C Prem Kumar of 96 fame, the film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under 2D Entertainment, in collaboration with Asian Suresh Entertainment. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 28, 2024.



The trailer introduces viewers to Arun, portrayed by Aravind Swamy, as he returns to his childhood home filled with both fond memories and unresolved emotions. Karthi plays his cousin, a cheerful and innocent man from a small town. The strong bond between them is evident, but an impactful question from Karthi’s character hints at a major turning point in the story.

The soundtrack, composed by Govind Vasantha, enriches the mood of the trailer, while Mahendiran Jayaraju’s stunning cinematography brings the setting to life. Director Prem Kumar once again showcases his talent for creating deeply emotional narratives that resonate with audiences.

The film also features Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, and Devadarshini in key roles, rounding out a strong cast. Sathyam Sundaram is poised to be a heartfelt family drama that blends humour, emotion, and relatable moments.

Asian Suresh Entertainment will distribute the movie across the Telugu-speaking regions, where it is expected to draw a positive response.

Starring: Karthi, Aravind Swamy, Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini

Release Date: September 28, 2024



