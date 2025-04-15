"Triguni" – Ready for Release

The second film under the MMW banner, produced by Smt. Maheswari, “Triguni”, has successfully completed its censor formalities and is all set to entertain Telugu audiences. The film is directed by Vaitahavya Vadlamani, with Rudrapatla Venugopal serving as the project head. The lead roles are played by Kushal and Prerana Choudhary.

This horror-thriller, based on the theme of human sacrifices, has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, along with appreciation from the board members. The film was entirely shot in Madhya Pradesh, with support from Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The Triguni team expressed special gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department AMD Smt. Bidisha Mukherjee, Deputy Director Sri Ram Tiwari, and other officials. Director Vaitahavya emphasized that the picturesque locations, local actors, and cultural uniqueness have added a fresh and distinctive feel to the film.

After the grand success of their first film Arangetram, the MMW team is hopeful that Telugu audiences will also embrace Triguni with the same enthusiasm. Producer Smt. Maheswari is confident that the film will leave a lasting impact. The story revolves around how a modern young couple stands up against superstitions that demand human sacrifices, even from their own family members. Screenwriter Vamsi stated that the film’s gripping narrative will keep audiences engaged from start to finish.