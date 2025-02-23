Trigun’s ‘Jigel’ set for a grand release on March 7

Trigun and Megha Chowdhury starrer Jigel, a comedy thriller directed by Malli Yeluri, is gearing up for a grand release on March 7. Produced by Dr. Y. Jagan Mohan and Nagarjuna Allam under top-class production values, the film has already created a buzz with its teaser and songs receiving a tremendous response.

The makers recently announced the release date, expressing confidence that Jigel will be a complete entertainer for both mass and class audiences. "We have not compromised on production quality and ensured an engaging experience throughout," said producers Dr Y Jagan Mohan and Nagarjuna Allam.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of renowned comedians, promising a laughter-filled cinematic experience. Veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has worked on the project, with music composed by Anand Mantra and cinematography by Vasu. With strong production values and an engaging storyline, Jigel is all set to entertain audiences in theaters on March 7.