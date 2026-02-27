‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ new poster unveiled; hype touches new high

The latest poster of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring Pawan Kalyan in a striking hat-clad avatar, has taken social media by storm. Released recently, the poster went viral within minutes, with fans and cinema lovers flooding platforms with celebrations, fan edits, and trending hashtags. The massive response once again highlights the unparalleled craze surrounding the film.

From the start, every update from the film has generated extraordinary buzz. The teasers became instant sensations, dominating social media trends and creating record-breaking engagement. The songs ‘Dekhlenge Saala’ and ‘AURA of Ustaad’ turned into chartbusters, with audiences praising Pawan Kalyan’s powerful screen presence, signature swag, and mass appeal. Each release has steadily elevated expectations, strengthening the film’s hype across fan communities.

Adding to the excitement, the makers are now preparing to unveil a power-packed 40-second glimpse from the film. This special sneak peek is expected to showcase the scale, intensity, and mass energy of the project, giving audiences a thrilling preview of what’s in store and further amplifying the buzz.

The film is being directed by blockbuster filmmaker Harish Shankar, who is leaving no stone unturned to present Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen mass avatar. Rockstar composer Devi Sri Prasad is delivering high-voltage music that perfectly matches the film’s electrifying tone.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on March 26. With hype soaring and fan excitement peaking, the film is poised to set new benchmarks in mass cinema.