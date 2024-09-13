‘Utsavam’ movie review: A tribute to theatre art

"Utsavam," directed by Arjun Sai, is an earnest attempt at reviving theatre arts while showcasing a touching love story. It is clearly shown in the film’s promotional content. With a stellar star cast of known names like Prakash Raj, Nasser, and Brahmanandam, along with budding stars Dileep Prakash and Regina Cassandra, "Utsavam" is a new cinematic exercise that pays homage to the rich heritage of Telugu theater. The film released on September 13 and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The story revolves around Krishna Abhimanyu, the son of thespian Abhimanyu Narayana, who has a profound love for the traditional art of Surabhi theatre. In an endeavor to save this dying theatre art, Krishna, aided by Rama, the daughter of another theatre stalwart named Mahadev Naidu, seeks to inject fresh ways of presenting theatre at corporate weekend events. The two fall in love along the way, but their love is at stake due to misunderstandings. It is at this time that the play "Daksha Yagnam" becomes the pivot point in their life, and it also stands as an identity of their love and mission to save theater. Where the movie takes viewers through the struggle whether they can revive the art and rejoin in love.

Performances:

Dileep Prakash shines as Krishna, delivering a mature performance balancing emotion with determination. His performance as the young man on a mission is comprehensive and heartfelt, to say the least. Regina Cassandra comes across gracefully forceful as Rama. Their onscreen chemistry is almost warm, quite engaging, and endearing. Veterans like Prakash Raj, Nasser, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, and Ali lend their presence to add an authentic layer to the movie. In fact, they are irreplaceable, for no other actor could have substituted them in these roles. Their articulation in pure, uncontaminated Telugu sound raises the emotional drama of the movie to a greater extent and reminds us about their unbelievable caliber.

Technicalities:

Director Arjun Sai deserves an ovation for selecting a different storyline and highlighting Surabhi Theatre. He has shown great understanding of the art form in the way he has directed the film, but the pace of the movie could have been better. The screenplay juggles the agonies of artists with a touching love story, but it would have achieved more fluidity with a tauter script. The works of the camera, by Rasool Ellore, Click when it matters most: during the scene of "Daksha Yagnam," at its splendor absolute, that is when it captures the essence of theatre beautifully. The music of Anup Rubens is subtle, complementing the tone of the film, while the art direction shows nostalgic charm on screen.

Analysis:

"Utsavam" is an emotional ode to theatre alone, a balancing act between tradition and innovation. Though not a perfect film, it is an important film as it shows the struggles of artists in a commercialized world. The movie evinces a sense of pride relating to Telugu theatre and reminds one of the power of storytelling in its most genuine form. Emotionally touching and inspiring, "Utsavam" also boasts a very efficient cast with an unparalleled storyline.

Rating: 3/5







