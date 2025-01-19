Varun Tej comes with a unique Indo-Korean horror comedy

Mega Prince Varun Tej is celebrating his birthday today with an exciting announcement—his 15th film, tentatively titled #VT15. Directed by the talented Merlapaka Gandhi, known for his blend of humor and adventure, this project promises to be a thrilling and unique experience for audiences. The film will be produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.

The announcement poster has already intrigued fans, showcasing a captivating Korean connection. The image features a jar adorned with a fire dragon logo, surrounded by flames, and clothes with Korean text. The tagline "When haunting turns hilarious!" adds to the mystery, hinting at a perfect mix of thrills and comedy in this Indo-Korean horror comedy.

Merlapaka Gandhi has crafted a winning script that promises to blend thrills and humor seamlessly. In this untitled project, Varun Tej will be seen in a fresh and unique role, offering something new to his fans. This film marks his first collaboration with director Merlapaka Gandhi and UV Creations, although he has previously worked with First Frame Entertainment on the critically acclaimed Kanche.

After the massive success of Tholi Prema, Varun Tej is reuniting with the sensational music director S. Thaman, ensuring a memorable musical experience for the film. Production is set to begin in March 2025, and details about the rest of the cast and technical crew will be revealed soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting what this exciting new venture has in store.