Venkatesh returns as the ‘Man of Chaos’ in ‘Rana Naidu Season 2,’ premiering June 13

Tollywood icon Venkatesh is gearing up for his much-anticipated return to the OTT space with Rana Naidu Season 2, set to premiere on Netflix on June 13, 2025. Sharing screen space once again with his nephew Rana Daggubati, the gritty crime drama is back with more intense drama, family friction, and emotional turmoil.

Venkatesh reprises his role as Naga Naidu, a character he describes as a “man of chaos.” Speaking about the contrasting nature between himself and his on-screen persona, Venky explained, “I’m predictable, Naga isn’t. I like structure and stability. Naga? He lives for drama. I don’t play mind games, but Naga, he’s full of surprises. There’s always something simmering with Naga. You can’t look away.”

Venky added that while both he and Naga deeply care about family, the way they express it couldn’t be more different. He considers himself a man who values clarity and order, whereas Naga thrives on tension, unpredictability, and layered emotions.

The second season of Rana Naidu promises an even more riveting ride with a stellar cast that includes Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, and Kriti Kharbanda in key roles. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the show continues to be the Indian adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan.

With high-octane drama and complex relationships at its core, Rana Naidu Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited OTT releases of 2025.