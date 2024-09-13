Live
Vicky Kaushal Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Barefoot Ahead of ‘Chhaava’ Release
Vicky Kaushal visits Lalbaugcha Raja barefoot, winning fans' hearts with his humility. He geared up for ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Love and War’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most famous Ganpati pandals. The actor was seen walking barefoot as he made his way to offer prayers. His simple and humble gesture captured the attention of many fans. Vicky’s modest outfit, consisting of a shirt and jeans, added to the authenticity of his visit. Fans admired his devotion and humility.
Vicky Kaushal was not the only celebrity spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. Actress Esha Deol was also seen seeking blessings at the pandal.
On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal has some exciting projects lined up. He will be seen next in ‘Chhaava,’ a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set to release on December 6, 2024. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The shooting for the film began in October 2023.
Additionally, Vicky Kaushal will feature in ‘Love and War,’ a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor alongside Vicky. With a diverse range of films in the pipeline, Vicky continues to be one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood.