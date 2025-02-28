Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava Dominates Box Office: Historic Hit Nears ₹400 Crore

Vicky Kaushal’s historical film Chhaava is continuing to perform exceptionally well. Released on February 14, the movie made a remarkable ₹31 crores on its opening day, setting a record as the highest opener of 2025 and marking Vicky Kaushal’s best career opening to date.

With the film now nearing its 13th day at the box office, it’s on track to hit ₹400 crore as it finishes its second week.

According to Sacnilk, the film directed by Laxman Utekar earned ₹21.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday, showing a slight increase compared to Tuesday’s ₹18.5 crore. The movie benefited from the Maha Shivratri holiday, helping to boost its collections. As of now, *Chhaava’s total box office earnings have reached ₹385 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 34.43% on Wednesday. Morning shows had a 25.23% occupancy, followed by a stronger 40.64% in the afternoon. Evening and night shows saw a slight decline, with 36.42% and 35.42% occupancy, respectively.

Day-wise Breakdown of Chhaava's Net Collection in India:

- Day 1 (Friday): ₹31 Cr

- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹37 Cr

- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹48.5 Cr

- Day 4 (Monday): ₹24 Cr

- Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹25.25 Cr

- Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹32 Cr

- Day 7 (Thursday): ₹21.5 Cr

- Day 8 (Friday): ₹23.5 Cr

- Day 9 (Saturday): ₹44 Cr

- Day 10 (Sunday): ₹40 Cr

- Day 11 (Monday): ₹18.57 Cr

- Day 12 (Tuesday): ₹18.5 Cr

- Day 13 (Wednesday): ₹21.75 Cr (early estimate)

Total: ₹385 Cr























