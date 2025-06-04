Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Dhee’ set for a fun-filled re-release on June 6

Get ready for a laughter riot as Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s all-time blockbuster Dhee is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen! Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, this cult action-comedy from 2007 is all geared up for a nostalgic re-release on June 6, promising fans a full dose of fun and entertainment.

When Dhee first released, it took the box office by storm. Packed with memorable comedy, sharp performances, and high-energy action, the film became one of the biggest hits of Vishnu Manchu’s career. His effortless comic timing and charming chemistry with Genelia D'Souza won over audiences. The film also featured stellar performances from Srihari, who delivered a powerful supporting role, Brahmanandam with his iconic comedy track, and Sunil in a fun subplot that added extra sparkle.

With re-releases becoming a hot trend in Tollywood, Dhee is the latest classic to join the list, giving fans a chance to relive the film’s hilarious moments and action-packed sequences on the big screen once again. The makers are capitalizing on the nostalgic wave, ensuring audiences can enjoy this timeless entertainer in theatres.

Interestingly, this re-release comes at a crucial point in Vishnu Manchu’s career, as he is actively promoting his much-anticipated dream project, Kannappa, which is slated to hit cinemas on June 27. The return of Dhee not only sets the mood but also amps up the excitement ahead of his upcoming mega venture.

So, mark your calendars for June 6 and get ready to revisit the magic of Dhee – laughter guaranteed!