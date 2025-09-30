Vishnu Vishal’s investigative thriller ‘Aaryan’ teaser gets released

The makers of the investigative thriller Aaryan, directed by Praveen K and starring actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, released an intense teaser on Tuesday, generating excitement among fans and cinephiles alike.

Sharing the teaser on X, Vishnu Vishal clarified, “This is not Ratsasan. This is - #AARYAN. See you in theatres on 31st OCTOBER.”

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, Aaryan promises a gripping investigative action narrative. The teaser offers a glimpse into a chilling murder investigation while introducing Vishnu Vishal in a strikingly different avatar. Once again portraying a police officer, he commands the screen with a captivating presence.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, and Maanasa Choudhary in key roles, alongside Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George. Crafted as a unique investigative thriller, the screenplay benefits from the collaboration of co-writer Manu Anand, who previously worked with Vishnu Vishal on FIR.

Cinematography is handled by Harish Kannan, with Sam CS providing the music score, San Lokesh as editor, and Stunt Silva orchestrating the high-octane action sequences.

The project began in September 2022 with a ceremonial pooja, and filming wrapped earlier this year. Vishnu Vishal had shared at the time, “I just have one promise to make today. #Aaryan will be a unique viewing experience to all the audiences…Shoot wrapped!” He also revealed a personal connection to the film, stating, “My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me.”

Aaryan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025, promising a suspense-filled cinematic experience for thriller enthusiasts.