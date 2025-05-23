Will Paresh Rawal Return to Hera Pheri 3 After Legal Trouble with Akshay Kumar’s Team?

Actor Paresh Rawal has left the movie Hera Pheri 3, and this has caused a big problem. Akshay Kumar’s film company, Cape of Good Films, has sent Paresh Rawal a legal notice asking for ₹25 crore in money loss.

Lawyer Pooja Tidke said that Rawal has not replied to the notice. She said the team already spent money on the movie — they had actors, crew, and even started shooting. Around three and a half minutes of the movie were already filmed.

Then, Paresh Rawal suddenly said he was leaving the project. The team was surprised and upset. This has made things hard for the film and for the other actors working on it.

Even with this problem, the team still hopes to fix it. Actor Suniel Shetty said that Rawal agreed to meet and talk. Shetty and Akshay Kumar care a lot about the movie, and Rawal’s exit made them very sad.

Right now, there is no news if Rawal will come back. But the team is still talking and hopes for a good result.







