Working in Tollywood has been an enriching experience: Prisha Singh

Prisha Singh is all set to make her Tollywood debut as one of the leading ladies in the upcoming Telugu film "Buddy," starring Allu Sirish. Directed by Sam Anton, Prisha plays the role of an air hostess, marking an exciting start to her career in the Telugu film industry.

Prisha's journey to landing this role is quite interesting. She recalls how the filmmakers discovered her through her portfolio pictures. Initially, she was surprised by the offer and unsure if she could meet the role's demands. “I was not very confident whether I could pull off the role because it required a different personality and behavioral pattern,” Prisha shared. To prepare for the role, she meticulously observed air hostesses, studying their body language, walk, and talk. The director also provided references that helped her understand and embody the character.

Working in Tollywood has been an enriching experience for Prisha, and she is eager to take on impactful roles that allow her to showcase her acting skills. Beyond her budding acting career, Prisha is also known for her passion for wildlife photography. She frequently shares her stunning wildlife captures on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her adventures and the beauty of the natural world.

Prisha describes her love for wildlife photography as more than just a hobby. “I enjoy capturing flora and fauna, and going on safaris in pursuit of my passion. Photography, to me, is about capturing moments and emotions in their purest form,” she said. Her experiences with wildlife have given her a deeper appreciation for nature, and each photo tells a unique story.

Interestingly, Prisha believes her photography has also enhanced her acting skills. “Wildlife photography made me embrace the camera better,” she noted, highlighting how her dual passions complement each other.

With her debut in "Buddy" and her dedication to both acting and photography, Prisha Singh is poised to make a significant impact in Tollywood and beyond.



