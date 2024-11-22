‘Zebra’ movie review: A gripping tale of banking fraud and redemption

Satyadev is back with Zebra, a crime thriller that delves into the intricate world of banking fraud and personal redemption. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film boasts a talented cast, including Priya Bhavani Shankar and Dolly Dhananjaya, with music composed by Ravi Basrur. Now, as the film hits theatres, lets explore how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Surya (Satyadev), an employee at the Bank of Trust, leads a simple life and is in love with Swathi (Priya Bhavani Shankar), who works at another bank. Their lives take a drastic turn when Swathi makes a costly mistake at her workplace and seeks Surya’s help. Leveraging loopholes in banking systems, Surya tries to rectify her error, inadvertently entangling himself with Aadi (Dolly Dhananjaya), a menacing goon. Facing a demand for ₹5 crores, Surya must navigate a web of challenges to protect himself and Swathi. How he overcomes these hurdles and unravels the mystery surrounding Aadi forms the crux of the story.

Performances:

Satyadev shines as Surya, delivering a nuanced performance that captures his character’s vulnerability and determination. Priya Bhavani Shankar impresses with her portrayal of Swathi, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Dolly Dhananjaya exudes menace as Aadi, effectively complementing the film's intense tone. Sathyaraj and Sunil provide able support, while Satya adds a touch of humor in the second half.

Technicalities:

Director Eashvar Karthic skillfully explores the world of banking fraud, crafting a relatable and engaging premise. Ravi Basrur’s background score enhances the film’s tension, particularly in the second half, though the songs could have been more impactful. The cinematography by Manoj Reddy effectively captures the urban backdrop and heightens the intensity of key scenes. However, tighter editing could have eliminated some of the filler moments.

Analysis:

Zebra succeeds in weaving an intriguing tale of banking fraud and personal struggles. The film starts on a strong note, with the narrative seamlessly introducing the complexities of financial fraud and its consequences. The interval twist keeps the audience hooked, and the second half delivers a mix of thrills and emotional moments.

While the screenplay occasionally gets bogged down by subplots, the film’s core strength lies in its engaging concept and strong performances. With a sharper focus and crisper runtime, Zebra could have reached greater heights. Nevertheless, it remains a commendable effort, showcasing Satyadev’s versatility and Eashvar Karthic’s potential as a storyteller.

On a whole, Zebra is an engaging thriller that blends intrigue and emotion, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of intelligent storytelling and intense performances.

Rating: 2.75/5