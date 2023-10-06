BJP has targeted AAP over Sanjay Singh's detention in the liquor issue

New Delhi: Following the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, the ED summoned three of his associates today. Amidst all this,the BJP held a press conference on Friday and has targeted the AAP over Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Liquor Policy issue.

During the press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that the Aam Aadmi Party, which pledged to bring morals and values to Indian politics, has become the most worthless party. He further said that the AAP's claim of uncompromising honesty has proven fake. First, two of his ministers were imprisoned, and now the leader of his parliamentary party is being held by the ED in a corruption investigation.

He continued and said, "For those who are alleging that the Delhi Excise Policy case in which Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the ED is baseless, the Rouse Avenue Court categorically states that prima facie, from the material placed before it, it does not appear that the matter is unfair."

MP Sudhanshu Trivedi further said that the true character of the seemingly honest Aam Aadmi Party is finally being unveiled to the public. ' Previously, Satendra Jain, a cabinet member, was arrested on corruption charges and has yet to be freed on bail. Then there came the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and now AAP legislative leader Sanjay Singh is being jailed on remand on corruption charges. The BJP leader said that corruption is becoming common in AAP.

Trivedi added that, for those who talk about experiments in politics, I want to tell them that this is no longer the era of experimental politics. India is emerging with the determination and intensity to play a new role on the world stage.