A rock-n-roll road trip across California

Music is a part of California’s vibrant soul shaped by years of rich musical legacy and iconic artists. Music enthusiasts, from around the world, flock to California to experience this timeless charm and culture. On this three-day road trip across 235 miles, we embark upon 7 important stops over days that perfectly capture music’s profound influence on California.

Stop 1, V Room

Southern California rock is more than the breezy Beach Boys and Sugar Ray. There is an edgy underground, too—the region’s punk scene gave us Agent Orange, Social Distortion, X, and more. The go-to haunt for local punks, the V Room in Long Beach, leans heavily into this grittier style. Set your alarm as the bar opens daily at 6 a.m. and stays rowdy until closing time at 2 a.m. Here, “breakfast” is served all day. Try a Bloody Mary topped with Doritos and something called a “gas station meat stick” on top, or the Cinnamon Toast Crunch which mixes Fireball whiskey and butterscotch schnapps, served with a crushed graham cracker rim.

Stop 2, Crypto.com Arena

This world-class entertainment centre is where the biggest names in entertainment come to play in more ways than one. The 19,000-seat Crypto.com Arena is the traditional host of the Grammy Awards ceremony, and it is also the year-round home to Los Angeles’ sports teams, including the Kings, Lakers, and Sparks. Snag tickets to one of the more than 300 events the centre hosts each year or simply check out the impressive exterior as you stroll through L.A. Live, a 950,000-square-foot campus that is home to restaurants, event venues, and hotels. Grab a bite at one of L.A. Live’s big-name eateries like Katsuya or Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse—or enjoy some of the venue’s award-winning concessions like the crispy fried chicken sandwich at LudoBird. Music fans will love the Grammy Museum across the street, which features exhibits like In the Studio, an interactive recording studio experience, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gallery, which includes samples of handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift, and others.

Stop 3, Sunset Strip

The 1.5-mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard that runs through West Hollywood is always ready for a raucously good time. Home to the city’s most iconic rock venues, the Sunset Strip is where the cool kids go to catch a show, party hard, and spend the night. Check the calendar at classic spots like The Roxy, The Viper Room, Whisky a Go-Go, and The Troubadour. Sip a cocktail or two ensconced in one of The Rainbow Room’s padded booths, which have been frequented by stars such as John Lennon and Billy Idol. Just a few blocks away, tuck in at the Sunset Marquis, a rocker favourite that takes its music so seriously it even has its own recording studio, Nightbird. Just a short drive away in Laurel Canyon Blvd, visit the Canyon Country Store- a place made famous by The Doors’ “Love Street” - to buy some elevated car snacks.

Stop 4, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery serves as the final resting place for many famous names, including Johnny Ramone, Chris Cornell, Judy Garland, and Mickey Rooney. More than a place to pay your respects, the cemetery grounds, located in the heart of Hollywood on Santa Monica Blvd, host a number of cultural events as well. From late spring through summer, guests can enjoy outdoor screenings of classic films projected onto the side of the mausoleum at the Fairbanks Lawn. The Masonic Lodge also hosts intimate concerts and storytelling events.

Stop 5, Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway

Amid the white-walled mansions of Palm Springs’ Movie Colony neighbourhood, Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway is the 5,000-square-foot residence where The King and Priscilla enjoyed postnuptial bliss in 1967. Constructed in four concentric circles and without a single square room, this home was featured as “The House of Tomorrow” in a 1962 Look magazine centrefold and is still one of the more notable examples of Palm Springs’ mid-century modern character. Get tickets to check out the 64-foot built-in banquette sofa, straight-out-of-The-Flintstones rock walls, and other era-defining elements.

Stop 6, Pioneertown

In the high desert about 20 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, Pioneertown looks like it has been around since the 1800s. These rustic structures were originally built as a tourist attraction and film set in 1946. You can stay in western-style rooms decorated with Native American blankets, cactus, and rustic furnishings at the Pioneertown Motel. Or catch dinner and live music at Pappy & Harriet’s, where Sir Paul McCartney once played a show.

Stop 7, Joshua Tree Inn

This hacienda-style inn, which dates back to 1949, sits just six miles from the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. Lovely purple wisteria drips down from the adobe overhangs extending out from each doorway at the Joshua Tree Inn, and the pool offers welcome relief from the desert heat. Guests staying in room number 8 may feel a creative presence. It is where country-rock innovator Gram Parsons spent his last night. Guests leave notes and lyrics of their own in a bedside journal and a stone guitar sitting outside the door serves as a quiet shrine.