Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, new possibilities will open up for you. Move ahead with confidence and focus on your goals. Your ideas and efforts will be appreciated at work, which can give you some new responsibilities and opportunities. Focus on communication in personal relationships. Avoid aggression and express your ideas calmly. This is the time to resolve old differences. Spending time with family will give you emotional balance. Be health conscious.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is an important period. Go deep into your inner self and understand your feelings. This week indicates new possibilities in relationships. Spending time with family members will strengthen your relationship. In the field of work, your hard work and dedication will start showing fruit. This is the most suitable time to complete an important project. Colleagues will appreciate your efforts, which will increase your confidence.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, it is a time of balance and dedication for you. You may get entangled in more tasks than you can handle, but keep in mind that it is important to give priority to your mental and emotional health. Increase communication in relationships, and ensure that your feelings come out in the right way. During this period, you can make new plans that can benefit you. Your creativity will be at its peak, so it will be good for you to try your hand at art, music, or a new project.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is a crucial one. Your hard work and dedication will bring you fruitful results this week. At work, your resourcefulness and organisational abilities will earn you appreciation among your colleagues. Your crucial role in a particular project can take your career to new heights. In personal life, you will get an opportunity to spend quality time with family members. Take time to strengthen your emotional bonds. Try to increase mutual communication, so that relationships can get even deeper.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be a mixed bag. This week, you will see a flow of positivity and energy in your work. You will be ready to work a little harder to achieve your goals, and this hard work will give you good results. Your family relationships will strengthen during this time. Spending time with family will give you mental peace. An old dispute may also be resolved, which will make you feel mentally light.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, you will feel the energy around you, and your creativity will be at its peak. This is the right time to share your ideas, especially with people you like. The planetary positions are in your favor to start new projects and take on new challenges. There will be some new things in your social life as well. Spending time with friends and family will help boost your morale. Your leadership skills will be recognised, so if you are part of a group, do not hesitate to express your opinion.

Libra

Ganesha says today, you will feel a new energy and enthusiasm within you. Your infectious, enthusiastic spirit will inspire others as well. Disappointment has no place for you in work, as you are ready to face all challenges with your hard work and dedication. An inclination towards spirituality will make you feel relaxed. Spending some time with meditation or yoga will be beneficial for your mental health. You need to be cautious in communication to maintain harmony in relationships.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is the time for new possibilities to open up for you. This is a great period for your social life and networking. You will feel inspired to spend time with your friends and family, and your conversations will deepen. At work, your creativity and stream of unexpected ideas can bring positive changes to your career. If you are working on a project, slightly changing your approach will reveal new opportunities for you. This week is also a good time for personal growth.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be particularly active and positive. Your intelligence and communication skills will be high at this time, which will open up new possibilities in your work life. You will be able to express your ideas and create a positive atmosphere in your team. Good changes can also be seen in personal relationships. Communicating with your loved ones and understanding emotions will be beneficial for you.

Capricorn

Ganesha says many positive opportunities will come your way this week. You will feel full of energy, which will speed up your work. Your focus will be on staying organised and achieving your goals. Increasing communication with colleagues at the workplace will be beneficial for you. In terms of health, this is the time to take some time for yourself. Focus on yoga or a nutritious diet, so that you can improve physical and mental health. Spending time with family will also lift your mood. Be a little careful in personal relationships.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week, many new possibilities are going to open up in your life. This time will be challenging but exciting for you. In the professional field, your hard work is expected to be rewarded. If you have faced difficulties in the past, now is the time when your efforts will pay off. This week can bring new opportunities for businessmen. There is a possibility of getting help from an old friend or colleague. Express your ideas clearly, as this will make you more effective.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is a very exciting time for Pisces natives. You will get an opportunity to hone your inner creativity, which will allow you to express your ideas in a new and unique way. Your intuition will be very strong at this time, due to which you will be able to understand the feelings of people around you correctly. Social relationships will be of special importance this week. Spending time with friends and family will give you new energy.