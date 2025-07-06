Breaking the cycle: Reclaiming inner divinity

We were taught this in our early childhood that we would reap what we sow, then why is it that the good ones turn bad and the bad ones turn worse? Despite the law of karma being in operation, why do people not shy away from doing the wrong? This lack of fear of being punished has thus resulted into a world where people with low morals are holding high positions & in contrast, law abiding persons are often seen suffering. We all know that whenever a soul commits a sin, it repays in the form of suffering in that birth itself or in the following births. However, even after it has repaid its karmic account, it does not become completely free of evil in the way that it inherits a tendency to commit that sin. In other words, punishment may clear the soul’s debt but the soul has lost its innocence. Hence, when the sin is repeated many times, the tendency hardens in the form of sanskars or what we call as personality traits and the soul is trapped in it. This also brings to the fore the understanding that when a person commits a wrong, he is not just planting a sapling of suffering for himself but also digging a pit for a greater sin in the future.

It is said that every saint has a past and every sinner has a future. However, going by the law of karma, the saint must have done several good deeds in the past to reach a stage of such a spiritual elevation, likewise the criminal too will surely bear suffering in the future for the crimes that he is committing in present. This also brings us to the conclusion that the initiation of the soul into evil and the formation of the samskaras render the soul capable of more sins and drain it of its energy to do the right thing. This causes the world drama cycle to undergo a downfall. From the most elevated time of Satyug it comes down to Kaliyug and still heading to its extreme. Now as the world drama has reached the end of Iron Age from the most elevated time of Golden Age, it is totally in a dilapidated form as it has become old and everyone is settling their karmic accounts. The governments are trying to make new laws; they are initiating new schemes but the condition of the world is still deteriorating. It is this time when the Almighty Supreme descends on this earth to transform this world from the old to the new, to change it from hell to heaven. HE is currently performing his highest divine task of heralding a new dawn by giving his beloved children the right knowledge so that they can settle their past accounts well and naturally keep away from further indulgence in vices. So let us all come together to receive the nectar of divine knowledge & burn away our sins and transform our old samskaras from their very root to attain an immortal stage of divinity.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)