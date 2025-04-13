From knowledge to knowing

There is no doubt that science has been a wonderful achievement for us. But, how many of us are aware of the fact that beneath this development juggernaut, our true wealth is lying buried? Don’t we realize that our spirituality and values are all lying buried under materialism? Remember, our world is not confined to just the physical aspect of life; there is psychology, the spirit, and the inner self with which we identify. What we need to explore today is, ‘Who am I? What is it that represents us?’ Unfortunately, science does not give us direct answers to all these crucial questions. Science and technology have made us materially prosperous but spiritually impoverished. Our minds are fatigued, and our souls are aching. Hence, we need to reclaim our lost energies by charging ourselves spiritually.

There is no dearth of knowledge or ideas in the world, but one needs to understand that we have to experience knowledge rather than just know it. The age of science does not refer to technology only; it also refers to the attitude, the lifestyle, and the total philosophy of life. With rapid globalization, we have mastered the art of connecting externally—through networks, data, and machinery—yet, have we taken the time to connect with our inner selves? With years of development, we have learned to swim across the ocean like fish, to fly across continents like birds, but now we have to learn to walk on earth like human beings.

Interestingly, today, some of the same scientists who were deeply engaged in their laboratories have begun to explore the realms of consciousness, moving from physics to metaphysics, in search of understanding reality. The rise of mindfulness practices, meditation, and well-being in corporate and tech-driven environments reflects this change. It shows that even in the most analytical sectors, there is an acknowledgment that we need something more.

We should remind ourselves that we are not prototypes manufactured on an assembly line; we are all individual personalities, each having our own identity based on our values, personality traits, and mannerisms. Each one of us carries a certain set of values given by our parents and teachers. However, we should remember that values cannot be merely taught, you have to experience them. We can have a long list of values, but essentially, a value is something for which we dedicate our life. One needs to live those values in a practical way and enlighten oneself to make a difference in the world.

Just imagine, if one refined individual can uplift and enlighten the whole atmosphere, what would happen if every individual embraced values? Doesn’t it sound amazing? A shift in collective consciousness could lead to a more peaceful, respectful, and harmonious world, where development is holistic—balancing the material with the spiritual. So, treat yourself as that anvil from which the spark should come that inspires each person who comes in contact with you. Pass on the values of respect for life, compassion, wisdom, and honesty to all because the more we share our values, the more they multiply.

(Writer is a spiritual educator & popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 8500+ Published Columns have been written by Him)