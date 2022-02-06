Making a difference

Captain Zack was conceived in 2016 when Owner & Founder, Dr Mohit Lalvani, could not find a good shampoo and conditioner for his beautiful pup Zack who had sensitive skin. A seasoned entrepreneur, Mohit put his 3-decade long personal care and pharma experience to use, which led him to formulate a non-irritant, gentle, pH-balanced shampoo for his puppy Zack.



After penetration into the grooming segment, Captain Zack has extended the range and entered the nutrition segment. "Our brand has launched a wholesome, healthy, and nutritious range of treats and foods specially curated at Mohit's Kitchen. After all, food has a big role in our pets' lives because Healthy Pets Live Longer."

It's a proud and exciting moment for the brand to foray into pet nutrition by launching their healthy homestyle ready-to-eat meals. Mohit says, "Our brand has very thoughtfully curated the preservative and additive-free pet nutrition products with the introduction of the 'Very Veggie Paneer Pulao' and the 'Really Real Chicken Pulao' meals to begin with. The ingredients in the meals range from pumpkin, peas, carrots, turmeric and the hero of them all – Ashwagandha, which reduces anxiety in the dogs, builds their immune system, and ensures strong heart health."

What started as home-grown recipe meals in the kitchen for Dr Mohit Lalvani's dogs Zack and Antonio to offer them the right kind of nourishment, has now led the brand to category expansion in the pet nutrition segment. "Our team has researched, studied, and learned about what to feed dogs and how to curate the wholesome, nutritious, and healthy food. With the new food division, the mission is to ensure customers can provide meals combining taste, nutrition, and natural ingredients with all the love and care of a meal prepared at home for their pets," He says.

Captain Zack wants to lengthen customers' relationships with their pets with their wholesome 'Ghar Ka Khana' nutritious meals that are easily digestible and enable dogs to live longer. "The meals are prepared for human consumption also, as I strongly believe there should be no distinction in caring for our furry loved ones' needs and diet. If everyone is eating smarter in today's health-conscious climate, our dogs deserve a sustainable option as well. The home style meals are a pleasure for pet parents as they are light weight, easy to open, convenient with a longer shelf life and backed by nutritionists and vet approved; for retailers, the products require no cold chain or refrigerator storage, they take up less shelf space with no risk of breakage; for the environment, the packaged meals are a boon as it entails reduced raw material consumption and use less energy to manufacture and transport."

The pet-care start-up is always quick to introspect and innovate for the future. The brand stands for the ideology of empowering pet parents to make conscious decisions for their pets. "What started as a pet hygiene brand and transitioned into a holistic pet care brand that specialises in creating chemical-free, pH balanced, safe, and ISO certified products. We are the first brand in India with licensed veterinary products to ensure that the customer's pets are happy and healthy. The brand is a one-shop stop for an individual's pet care."

The founder has also established the 'WeLove Animals Foundation', which feeds over 1500 strays and conducts education programs for kids to sensitize them to strays. "Our foundation has adopted a shelter with over 100 animals. Some of the company's proceeds go towards this endeavor. Dr Mohit Lalvani has made sure to seep compassion into the brand ethos, and to that effect, he has started an adoption drive. At the end of last year, Mohit adopted 'Spot' from the streets and wants to encourage everyone to adopt, not shop. As a brand Captain Zack fully endorses this cause and wants more people to join our movement by adopting. So, if one is an animal lover or know someone who has adopted a stray, you could simply show the team the certificate and fill the form on the Captain Zack website. If one cannot adopt, but still want to help the beloved furry friends of the streets by fostering, you can fill out the form.

"Our mission is to disrupt the pet care industry by introducing the highest quality products and ensuring pets are treated no less than humans. They are committed to them as healthy and happy as can be. They stand true to its ethos of ''behind every healthy pet is a proud parent," Dr Mohit signs off.