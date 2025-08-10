Ram Charan, Varun Tej celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Niharika Konidela

This Raksha Bandhan turned extra special for Tollywood’s celebrated siblings Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Niharika Konidela. The trio marked the joyous occasion with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt moments, which Niharika shared with fans through her Instagram handle.

Posting a series of pictures, the actress-turned-producer wrote, “I felt a little extra loved this Rakhi… My forever one-stop solutions! @varunkonidela7 @alwaysramcharan. Can’t be more grateful to the stars for making me your Chelli :).” The heartwarming photographs quickly went viral, garnering over 75,000 likes and a flood of affectionate comments from fans. Many expressed their joy at seeing the Konidela siblings’ strong bond, calling them an inspiration for sibling love.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for Peddi, a rural action sports drama helmed by Uppena director BuchiBabu Sana. The much-anticipated project has been generating significant buzz in Tollywood circles.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is busy shooting for his upcoming horror comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, promising audiences a mix of scares and laughs.

As for Niharika Konidela, she continues to make her mark behind the camera, with plans to produce more intriguing projects in Tollywood.

The festive post not only captured the essence of Raksha Bandhan but also showcased the close-knit ties of one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved families.