Redefining luxury at the intersection of fashion & aviation

In the world of luxury, fashion and aviation have always been intertwined, representing exclusivity and refinement. Abhishek Varma, a visionary entrepreneur in the luxury travel industry, has taken this synergy to new heights, seamlessly blending the elegance of haute couture with the sophistication of high-end aviation.

As the Founder of Luxuriousness and CEO of Europe Van Tour, Abhishek has redefined the way luxury travelers experience the world. “Travel is not just about reaching a destination; it’s about the journey itself,” he explains. “Much like a designer crafts a masterpiece, I curate each itinerary with precision, ensuring that every moment exudes elegance and exclusivity.”

The golden age of air travel saw passengers donning their finest attire to board flights, and while times have changed, the essence of luxury remains. Abhishek understands this connection and ensures that his clients experience travel as a statement of style. His bespoke itineraries often include exclusive access to high-fashion events, private shopping experiences, and VIP styling sessions with world-renowned designers. “Luxury travel should feel like stepping onto a runway,” he says. “Every detail, from the accommodations to the experiences, must reflect sophistication and personalization.”

As a regular at global fashion weeks, from Paris Haute Couture to Milan Fashion Week, Abhishek stays at the forefront of luxury trends. “Fashion is an evolving art form, and I draw inspiration from the craftsmanship and innovation seen on the runway,” he shares. His deep connections within the industry grant him access to exclusive designer product launches, which he integrates into his travel experiences.

His expertise in private aviation takes luxury travel to an unparalleled level. “Private jets symbolize freedom, convenience, and the ultimate indulgence,” Abhishek notes. “But I believe in elevating the experience beyond just luxury travel—it’s about making a statement.” His fleet of premium aircraft offers lavish interiors, bespoke dining options, and tailored concierge services. His collaborations with elite fashion houses even extend into aviation, creating customized in-flight experiences.

“Imagine boarding a private jet where every element, from the upholstery to the amenities, is curated by a top designer,” he describes. His collaborations with renowned designers such as Philipp Plein have resulted in one-of-a-kind experiences, including in-flight styling consultations and onboard trunk shows showcasing the latest collections.

Looking ahead, Abhishek envisions luxury travel evolving into hyper-personalized experiences where fashion and aviation merge seamlessly. “I see a future where fashion enthusiasts can attend private runway shows in exotic locations, enjoy in-flight fashion showcases, and have every detail of their journey designed by leading fashion houses,” he says. “Luxury is about transformation, and my goal is to craft experiences that leave a lasting impact.”

With his visionary approach, Abhishek Varma is setting new standards in luxury travel. Whether it’s a private jet tour to global fashion capitals, an exclusive retreat with a personal stylist, or an invitation-only event in the world of haute couture, his expertise ensures that every journey is nothing short of extraordinary. “Luxury is not just about what you wear or where you go—it’s about how the experience makes you feel,” he reflects. “And I am dedicated to creating moments that are as timeless as fashion itself.”