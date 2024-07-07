Reviving traditional occupations

Bharat’s cultural heritage is rich, with traditional occupations shaping the country’s social and economic fabric. These vocations, handed down through generations, reflect the heritage and ethos of various communities. However, the decline of traditional occupations has led to significant implications for society and the economy.

The growth of industries and urban centers has shifted focus from traditional craftsmanship to mass-produced goods, marginalizing traditional artisans and craftsmen. Insufficient government support, lack of access to credit, and inadequate market exposure have hampered the growth and sustainability of traditional occupations.

Changing consumer preferences have led to a decline in demand for traditional products, with synthetic fabrics replacing handloom textiles and machine-made pottery overshadowing handcrafted ceramics. Migration has forced many individuals to abandon traditional occupations, causing cultural erosion, economic displacement, loss of skills, and social impact.

However, as modern industrialization and mechanization progress, traditional occupations, customs, and architecture are being replaced by genetically unskilled personnel. This shift has led to a decrease in knowledge of family occupations and skills passed down through generations.

Despite being a small minority, Vishwakarma plays a significant role in socio-economic and occupational changes, contributing to the development of the state and country. The term Vishwakarma, derived from the Hindu deity Vishwakarma, refers to a social group in Bharat. The community’s identity is strongly tied to their profession, but with industrialization and globalization, the traditional artisan trade has been greatly affected, leading to a sense of identity crisis. Vishwakarma people are indicated in the Vedas as special creators. They have separate identities, religious rites, traditional culture, and individual heritage. The origin of Vishwakarma can be traced back over 5000 years, with the god Vishwakarma considered the divine architect or engineer of the universes. The Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated annually on September 17th in India.

Economic displacement has resulted from the shift away from traditional occupations, leaving artisans, craftsmen, and farmers struggling to find alternative means of income. The abandonment of traditional occupations leads to the loss of unique skills and techniques that have been perfected over generations, depriving future generations of valuable knowledge.

Social impact is another consequence of the decline of traditional occupations, as it often leads to the disintegration of communities built around these vocations, resulting in increased poverty, migration, and loss of social cohesion.

It is too late now to realize that traditional occupations have been replaced by communities who have never been part of it. These professions are bringing huge revenue and profits which are packaged with technology and marketing.

By the time the traditional community realizes, the market is dominated by the unknown which will alter the nature and practice of these vocations. Genetically engineered skills should have a modern approach to preserving and enhancing traditional occupations.

By recognizing the value of these traditional vocations and integrating modern advancements, Bharat can preserve its cultural heritage while fostering economic growth and social cohesion. Also, a strong commitment from the community is required to regain their strength in their profession and society.

The Vishwakarma Scheme is a government initiative in Bharat aimed at reviving these traditional occupations and empowering artisans and craftsmen. Named after the divine architect Vishwakarma, the scheme provides financial support and subsidies to traditional artisans for procurement of raw materials, upgrading tools, and modernizing production processes. This helps reduce production costs and enhances the competitiveness of traditional products.

The scheme offers skill development and training programs to preserve and enhance traditional skills, enabling artisans to produce high-quality goods and effectively manage their businesses. It facilitates access to national and international markets through exhibitions, trade fairs, online platforms, branding, and marketing traditional crafts. Credit and microfinance support are provided through microfinance institutions and cooperative banks, enabling artisans to invest in their businesses and expand operations.

The scheme focuses on developing infrastructure such as common facility centers, work sheds, and marketplaces to support artisans in their work. It also includes measures for documenting and preserving traditional skills and techniques to ensure knowledge is passed down to future generations. The scheme, covering 18 traditional trades, aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills by artisans and craftspeople working with their hands and tools. The scheme also aims to improve the quality and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and ensure that they are integrated with domestic and global value chains.

The scheme covers 18 traditional trades, including Carpenter (Suthar), Boat Maker, Armourer, Blacksmith (Lohar), Hammer and Tool Kit Maker, Locksmith, Goldsmith (Sonar), Potter (Kumhaar), Sculptor (Moortikar, stone carver), Stone breaker, Cobbler (Charmkar)/ Shoesmith/Footwear artisan, Mason (Rajmistri), Basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weaver, Doll & Toy Maker (Traditional), Barber (Naai), Garland maker (Malakaar), Washerman (Dhobi), Tailor (Darzi), and Fishing Net Maker.

By addressing the challenges and building on the strengths of traditional occupations, the Vishwakarma Scheme can play a pivotal role in reviving the country’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and artisanal skills, contributing to both cultural preservation and economic growth.